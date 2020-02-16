Graham Westley: Stevenage manager resigns to end fourth spell as boss

Graham Westley was reappointed as manager on 15 December, with Stevenage 23rd in the table

Stevenage manager Graham Westley has resigned with the club bottom of League Two, ending his fourth spell as boss.

Former Stevenage forward Alex Revell, 36, has been placed in charge for the final 12 matches of the season.

Former England Women head coach Mark Sampson will remain at the club in his role as first-team coach.

The Hertfordshire side, who are bidding to extend their stay in the EFL to an 11th straight season, are seven points behind 23rd-placed Macclesfield.

"We are uncomfortable making yet another change as Graham has worked tirelessly for the club since the day he arrived, setting up procedures and bringing some good quality new faces in," chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.

"But, with six straight defeats and one win in 13 league games, we are running out of time and we have to try something new.

"Alex knows the squad, knows the players strengths and weaknesses and we are hoping his energy, dedication and enthusiasm will rub off on the lads and bring us the wins we need to survive.

"It's a reversal of the management team we had in place before Graham came, but Revs has done brilliantly and deserves his chance."

Revell will be Boro's fourth different man in charge this term, following Sampson's spell in caretaker charge after Dino Maamria was sacked in September.

After officially retaking charge on 23 December having been reappointed eight days earlier, Westley oversaw 15 games in all competitions, losing 10 and winning just twice - with one of those wins coming in the Leasing.com Trophy.