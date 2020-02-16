Juventus 2-0 Brescia: Giorgio Chiellini returns in Juve win

Giorgio Chiellini replaced Leonardo Bonucci with 12 minutes left

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini made his return after six months out with cruciate ligament damage as the Serie A champions beat struggling Brescia.

The 35-year-old defender, who came on in the 78th minute, had not played since the opening day.

Brescia played well until Florian Aye's second yellow card for catching Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the box.

Paulo Dybala curled home the resulting free-kick and Juan Cuadrado clipped in a second from Blaise Matuidi's pass.

Juventus deserved their victory, with Daniele Rugani's header being tipped on to the bar by Serie A debutant Lorenzo Andrenacci, Rodrigo Bentancur hitting the post and Dybala crashing a shot off the crossbar in injury time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested as Juventus went back to the top of Serie A. Inter Milan can reclaim top spot if they beat Lazio at 19:45 GMT.