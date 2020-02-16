Italian Serie A
Juventus2Brescia0

Juventus 2-0 Brescia: Giorgio Chiellini returns in Juve win

Giorgio Chiellini replaced Leonardo Bonucci with 12 minutes left
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini made his return after six months out with cruciate ligament damage as the Serie A champions beat struggling Brescia.

The 35-year-old defender, who came on in the 78th minute, had not played since the opening day.

Brescia played well until Florian Aye's second yellow card for catching Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the box.

Paulo Dybala curled home the resulting free-kick and Juan Cuadrado clipped in a second from Blaise Matuidi's pass.

Juventus deserved their victory, with Daniele Rugani's header being tipped on to the bar by Serie A debutant Lorenzo Andrenacci, Rodrigo Bentancur hitting the post and Dybala crashing a shot off the crossbar in injury time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested as Juventus went back to the top of Serie A. Inter Milan can reclaim top spot if they beat Lazio at 19:45 GMT.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 24Rugani
  • 19BonucciBooked at 19minsSubstituted forChielliniat 78'minutes
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 8RamseySubstituted forPjanicat 66'minutesSubstituted forMatuidiat 73'minutes
  • 30BentancurBooked at 64mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 21HiguaínBooked at 43mins
  • 10Dybala

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4de Ligt
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade
  • 77Buffon

Brescia

  • 22AlfonsoSubstituted forAndrenacciat 10'minutes
  • 2Sabelli
  • 3Mateju
  • 14Chancellor
  • 26Martella
  • 25Bisoli
  • 27Dessena
  • 31BjarnasonSubstituted forNdojat 80'minutes
  • 8ZmrhalSubstituted forSkrabbat 90'minutes
  • 18AyeBooked at 37mins
  • 45Balotelli

Substitutes

  • 6Ndoj
  • 7Spalek
  • 9Donnarumma
  • 12Andrenacci
  • 19Mangraviti
  • 23Skrabb
  • 24Viviani
  • 29Semprini
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBrescia
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home27
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home16
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Brescia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Brescia 0.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mario Balotelli.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mario Balotelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Brescia. Simon Skrabb replaces Jaromir Zmrhal.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jhon Chancellor.

Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Martella.

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Brescia. Emanuele Ndoj replaces Birkir Bjarnason.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia).

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini replaces Leonardo Bonucci.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Brescia 0. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Miralem Pjanic because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Birkir Bjarnason (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Aaron Ramsey.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Birkir Bjarnason (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jhon Chancellor (Brescia).

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Brescia).

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th February 2020

  • JuventusJuventus2BresciaBrescia0
  • UdineseUdinese0Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0
  • SampdoriaSampdoria1FiorentinaFiorentina5
  • SassuoloSassuolo0ParmaParma1
  • CagliariCagliari17:00NapoliNapoli
  • LazioLazio19:45Inter MilanInter Milan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus24183346232357
2Inter Milan23166148202854
3Lazio23165253203353
4Atalanta24136563323145
5Roma24116743321139
6Hellas Verona249872824435
7Parma2410593230235
8Bologna249693739-233
9Cagliari238873835332
10AC Milan239592531-632
11Napoli238693634230
12Sassuolo2485113839-129
13Fiorentina2477103135-428
14Torino2383122742-1527
15Udinese2475122036-1626
16Lecce2467113245-1325
17Sampdoria2465132643-1723
18Genoa2457122743-1622
19Brescia2444162144-2316
20SPAL2443171842-2415
View full Italian Serie A table

