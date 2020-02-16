Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
1. FC Köln v Bayern Munich
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 19Ehizibue
- 33Bornauw
- 5Czichos
- 34KatterbachSubstituted forKainzat 29'minutes
- 28Skhiri
- 14Hector
- 24Drexler
- 23Uth
- 38Jakobs
- 15Córdoba
Substitutes
- 2Schmitz
- 6Höger
- 9Terodde
- 20Rexhbecaj
- 27Modeste
- 29Thielmann
- 30Kainz
- 32Krahl
- 37Leistner
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengBooked at 28minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32KimmichSubstituted forTolissoat 59'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 49mins
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 22Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 18Goretzka
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 35Zirkzee
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln).
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 4. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Uth (1. FC Köln).
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln).
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kingsley Ehizibue.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominick Drexler with a cross.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Thiago.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Thiago (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.
VAR Decision: No Goal 1. FC Köln 0-3 FC Bayern München.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Ellyes Skhiri is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dominick Drexler with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces Jérôme Boateng.
Second Half
Second Half begins 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Dominick Drexler tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ismail Jakobs.
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Uth.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.