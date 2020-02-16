Marlon Pack: Cardiff City midfielder celebrated goal like Kylian Mbappé for his son

Marlon Pack's last goal for Cardiff City game on 11 December against Brentford

Cardiff City midfielder Marlon Pack says he celebrated the Bluebirds' equaliser against Wigan Athletic like Kylian Mbappé for his son.

The strike has since gone down as an own-goal but that did not stop the midfielder claiming it as his own.

Pack is not the only Bluebird to do similar recently, teammate Lee Tomlin celebrated his goal against West Brom for his son like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He's always doing celebrations, it's a YouTube or Fifa thing," said Pack.

"He is five and really into his football, it isn't making us old guys look good but you do anything for your kids.

"I'm now getting a lot of stick because it has gone down as an own goal."

Pack believes his strike against Wigan was goal-bound and he should still be credited with the goal, instead of the unfortunate Latics' winger Kal Naismith.

The former Bristol City midfielder said he is going to investigate the possibility of getting the goal given back to him, particularly because of his enthusiastic celebration.

"They've given it as an own goal, but it was going in," insisted Pack.

"I'll have a word with the lads and see what they can do to overturn the decision because I don't score many.

"I'm all the more devastated because I celebrated like I did.

"I have had a word with the analyst team and they will be onto the authorities.

"Maybe I'll have to beg to get the goal back, I don't know if they take bribes but I'm willing to offer a bit."

Cardiff need to be 'relentless' to make play-offs

Cardiff City have only lost two league games since Neil Harris took charge in November

Cardiff's point against Wigan moved them to within three points of the play-offs as Bristol City and Preston North End both fell to defeats on the weekend.

But for the Bluebirds, draws are becoming an all too common result, with 14 of their league matches this season ended all-square - the highest in the Championship.

Across the top four flights of English football only Crawley Town and Macclesfield Town of League Two have drawn as many games as the Bluebirds, but Pack said he is not concerned by results.

"We are staying in touching distance, going about our business quietly and trying to gather momentum as we get to the end of the season," said Pack.

"We are hard to beat and we've got a solid foundation.

"We've only lost seven games all season and our major downfall has been we have drawn too many.

"If we can turn a few more of those draws into wins then we will have a right chance, we need to be a bit more relentless."