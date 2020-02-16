Rangers 1-0 Livingston: Steven Gerrard 'disappointed' in officials

Steven Gerrard speaks to referee Euan Anderson

Rangers' victory over Livingston would have been more convincing had it not been for mistakes by the officials, according to Steven Gerrard.

Scott Arfield's goal gave the Ibrox men all three points in the re-arranged Scottish Premiership clash.

But Gerrard felt they were denied a penalty while also having two goals ruled out.

"I don't ask for favouritism at all, I just ask for them [decisions] to be right," said Gerrard.

Arfield's strike in 59 minutes was the only goal of the game, while Alfredo Morelos and Florian Kamberi both had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.

Gerrard admitted the Kamberi decision was correct, but felt Morelos' goal should have stood, while also being unhappy at referee Euan Anderson's decision not to award a spot kick after a handball from Livingston's Ciaron Brown.

"It is a blatant handball," said Gerrard, whose side remain 10 points behind Celtic. "The referee said to Connor Goldson that he couldn't give it because of the conditions. He didn't mean it. That is new to me.

"I don't like talking about officials especially after a defeat because you can look like the violin is out or you are looking for excuses but when I think the timing is right, I must say I was disappointed in them today.

"People will probably look at highlights and think Rangers rode their luck because they hit the post but if we had good and the right officials today, that would have been a 3-0 win, if we score the penalty.

"I am not sure you would back us to do that right now but we could have been out of sight and a lot more comfortable if the officiating had been better.

"It is nothing to do with how I feel or where we are. I just think at this level you expect decisions like that to be right and that is all I ask."

Halliday 'nearly lost an eye'

Rangers' Andy Halliday was heavily bandaged after falling over an advertising board

Midfielder Halliday was injured in the 66th minute after falling over an advertising board and hitting a chair.

And Gerrard praised the 28-year-old for continuing, despite receiving stitches.

"He's gone over the advertising boards and nearly lost his eye, because the chair has gone into just above the eye," said the Rangers manager.

"He's had stitches and carried on so I'm really pleased with his bravery and character to carry on."