Quiz: Name the Premier League's top 10 Asian scorers

Son Heung-min joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015

It was a milestone occasion for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min on Sunday, as he became the first Asian player to reach 50 Premier League goals.

The South Korean's 50th and 51st goals came in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Aston Villa, his 151st outing in the competition.

Can you name the other Asian players who have torn it up in the Premier League? Take our quiz and find out!