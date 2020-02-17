La Liga: Barcelona given permission to make emergency signing

Ousmane Dembele injured his thigh in November and suffered a hamstring tear on his return to training

Spanish champions Barcelona have been granted special permission by La Liga to make an emergency signing outside of the transfer window.

The decision comes after French forward Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months with a serious hamstring injury.

La Liga rules allow clubs to apply to make new signings if a player is ruled out for more than five months.

Those players must be a free agent or already playing in Spain and they can not play in Uefa competition.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was ruled out for four months in early January with a knee injury, before Dembele suffered a serious hamstring tear on his return to training in February.

Barcelona submitted a medical report to the Spanish top flight, whose medical commission reviewed Dembele's injury and subsequently authorised the club's request.

Dembele has suffered several injuries in both legs since joining Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 and has played only three full games this season.

Quique Setien's Barcelona are second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Real Madrid.