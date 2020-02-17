Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Wolves, Braga, Hibs, Livingston

Celtic centre-half Jozo Simunovic is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League tie against Copenhagen after missing Sunday's win over Aberdeen with "a twinge in his hamstring". (Daily Record)

Former Arsenal and Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who helped relegation-threatened Esbjerg stun Copenhagen 1-0 on Friday, believes Celtic will follow his lead and shut out the Danish champions in their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday. (The Herald)

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley has criticised the Scottish Professional Football League for bowing to Rangers' request to have their Scottish Premiership game, postponed from Saturday, played on Sunday instead of Monday. (Daily Record)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' former Motherwell goalkeeper, John Ruddy, is backing Rangers to defeat Braga in the Europa League last 32 despite the Molineux side's struggles against the in-form Portuguese side in the group stage. (The Herald)

Head coach Jack Ross has claimed the fact Hibernian are now being talked of as possibly finishing third in the Premiership is testament to the progress being made by the Easter Road side. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Kristoffer Ajer, the centre-half who scored Sunday's winner against Aberdeen, "thinks he's Franz Beckenbauer at times". (Daily Record)