Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest

Samba Sow has played in 18 of Forest's Championship matches this season and only been on the losing side once

Cardiff City will be without midfielder Lee Tomlin when they welcome Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Tuesday.

Tomlin missed their defeat by Stoke City on Saturday due to a knee injury that he picked up in training and is now out for at least six weeks.

Nottingham Forest have fitness concerns over top scorer Lewis Grabban and midfielders Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi.

Grabban and Sow have knee injuries and Ameobi has a hip problem, while striker Nuna Da Costa (groin) is out.

