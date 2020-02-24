Huddersfield Town v Bristol City

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has scored five goals in nine appearances in 2020

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley could make changes after they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Swansea on Saturday.

Striker Steve Mounie came off the bench to score his seventh goal of the season and is likely to come back into the starting XI.

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe (knee) is back in training but is still some way off returning to action.

Boss Lee Johnson could make changes after they lost 3-0 at home to West Brom on Saturday.

