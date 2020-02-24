Huddersfield Town v Bristol City
- From the section Championship
Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley could make changes after they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Swansea on Saturday.
Striker Steve Mounie came off the bench to score his seventh goal of the season and is likely to come back into the starting XI.
Bristol City striker Benik Afobe (knee) is back in training but is still some way off returning to action.
Boss Lee Johnson could make changes after they lost 3-0 at home to West Brom on Saturday.
Match facts
- Huddersfield have lost their past two league games against Bristol City, scoring twice and conceding nine times across those defeats.
- In all competitions, Bristol City have won five of their past six games against Huddersfield, losing the other at the John Smith's Stadium in December 2016.
- Only Hull City and Luton Town (six) have lost more Championship games in 2020 than Huddersfield, who have lost five of their nine games this year (W2 D2).
- None of Bristol City's past 17 Championship matches have ended level (W8 L9), with the Robins losing three of their past four league games (W1).
- Following a run of no goals in 17 straight league appearances, Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has netted seven times in his past 11 games. Indeed, since his first goal of the season on December 21st, only Ollie Watkins (8) has netted more Championship goals than the Terriers frontman.