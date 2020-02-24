Championship
Luton19:45Brentford
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Brentford

Ollie Watkins celebrates
Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has scored 21 Championship goals this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Luton hope to have Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and captain Sonny Bradley back after all three missed their defeat at Charlton with minor knocks.

Danny Hylton and Callum McManaman are once again set to start on the bench.

Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson is closing in on a return after spending a month out with a hip injury.

Midfielder Mathias Jensen is a doubt - having missed the draw with Blackburn - while Sergi Canos is back in training but remains some way from full fitness.

Bottom side Luton could move to within three points of safety with victory while fourth-placed Brentford are on a run of three consecutive draws.

Match facts

  • In the reverse fixture against Brentford, a 7-0 mauling, Luton Town suffered their worst Football League defeat since losing 8-1 to Lincoln City in December 1966.
  • This will be Brentford's first away league match against Luton since November 2008, when they won 1-0 in a League Two encounter.
  • Should Brentford score three or more goals, they will have hit double figures against an opponent in a league season for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when they scored 12 against Plymouth Argyle.
  • Luton have won two of their last three league games at Kenilworth Road (L1) and are looking to record back-to-back wins on home soil for only the second time this season (also v Charlton and Wigan back in November and December).
  • Only Aleksandar Mitrovic (18) has scored in more Championship matches this season than Brentford striker Ollie Watkins (15 games - 21 goals), however, he hasn't netted in any of his last 10 league games on a Tuesday since March 2018 v Burton.

Tuesday 25th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
