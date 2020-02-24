Championship
QPR19:45Derby
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Derby County

Wayne Rooney
Derby forward Wayne Rooney scored in his 500th appearance in English league football as Derby drew with Fulham on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

QPR boss Mark Warburton has no new injury or suspension concerns after their 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The R's have picked up five points in their past three games, having lost their previous three.

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu could name the same XI that started the 1-1 draw with Fulham on Friday.

Duane Holmes is out for several weeks with an ankle injury and fellow midfielder Tom Huddlestone (calf) is yet to return to training.

Match facts

  • QPR are winless in seven league matches against Derby (D3 L4) since a 2-0 win in March 2016.
  • Derby have only lost two of their past 15 away league matches against QPR (W6 D7) and are unbeaten in their past three games there (W1 D2).
  • Since Nahki Wells' last appearance for QPR in mid-January, the R's have failed to score in four of their six league games, with those four blanks coming in the past five matches (W1 D2 L2).
  • Only Luton and Barnsley (both nine), who both sit inside the relegation zone, have picked up fewer away points in the Championship this season than Derby County (11 - W2 D5 L9).
  • Since his league debut for Derby in early January, no player has had a hand in more goals for the Rams than Wayne Rooney (5 - 3 goals, 2 assists). Rooney also has three goals in six previous league appearances against QPR whilst at Manchester United.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
