Championship
West Brom20:00Preston
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End

Charlie Austin got the only goal of the game with a hotly disputed last-minute penalty when Albion beat North End at Deepdale in early December
Charlie Austin got the only goal of the game with a hotly-disputed last-minute penalty when Albion beat North End at Deepdale in early December
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

West Bromwich Albion are without suspended midfielder Romaine Sawyers for the visit of former Baggies target Alex Neil's Preston to The Hawthorns.

Sawyers starts a three-game ban for his red card in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bristol City, so teenager Rekeem Harper may deputise, with Gareth Barry still recovering from a calf injury.

Preston have a doubt over top league scorer Daniel Johnson (knee).

Billy Bodin, out since January with an Achilles injury, is close to a return.

Following his two goals at Bristol City last time out, Albion's Wales international striker Hal Robson-Kanu took his tally for the season to nine, which surpasses his previous best of seven in 2012-13 when he was at Reading.

Victory for Championship leaders Albion would stretch their advantage over second-placed Leeds United to seven points, while sixth-placed Preston start the night 10 points off top spot.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion have won their past four league matches against Preston North End, scoring 11 goals.
  • Preston have lost their past nine away league matches at The Hawthorns, where they have not won since September 1973, when their manager was Bobby Charlton.
  • Slaven Bilic's Baggies are unbeaten in five games, having picked up 13 points from the last 15 available since the beginning of February.
  • That is more than any other team in the division - and they have netted at least twice in each game.
  • North End are unbeaten in their past six Championship away games - the last three of which they have won (at Barnsley, Wigan and Stoke).
  • That mirrors their away form a year ago when they reeled off six wins on the spin - at QPR, Stoke, Bolton, Millwall, Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
View full Championship table

Top Stories