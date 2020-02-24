West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End

Charlie Austin got the only goal of the game with a hotly-disputed last-minute penalty when Albion beat North End at Deepdale in early December

West Bromwich Albion are without suspended midfielder Romaine Sawyers for the visit of former Baggies target Alex Neil's Preston to The Hawthorns.

Sawyers starts a three-game ban for his red card in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bristol City, so teenager Rekeem Harper may deputise, with Gareth Barry still recovering from a calf injury.

Preston have a doubt over top league scorer Daniel Johnson (knee).

Billy Bodin, out since January with an Achilles injury, is close to a return.

Following his two goals at Bristol City last time out, Albion's Wales international striker Hal Robson-Kanu took his tally for the season to nine, which surpasses his previous best of seven in 2012-13 when he was at Reading.

Victory for Championship leaders Albion would stretch their advantage over second-placed Leeds United to seven points, while sixth-placed Preston start the night 10 points off top spot.

Match facts