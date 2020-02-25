League One
Blackpool19:45Bolton
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham32186858332560
2Coventry311612345291660
3Wycombe3317884437759
4Sunderland32169745261957
5Peterborough331671065392655
6Fleetwood31159747351254
7Portsmouth31158845311453
8Ipswich331410945321352
9Oxford Utd32149953341951
10Gillingham33121473930950
11Doncaster321391047321548
12Burton321210104544146
13Bristol Rovers32119123545-1042
14Accrington32109134648-239
15Lincoln City34116174144-339
16Blackpool31911113939038
17Shrewsbury31911112636-1038
18MK Dons32106163442-836
19Rochdale3296173653-1733
20Wimbledon33710163751-1431
21Tranmere3158182956-2723
22Southend3337233582-4716
23Bolton3058172462-3811
View full League One table

Top Stories