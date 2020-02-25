Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City
Sam Gallagher could return to the Blackburn Rovers starting XI after he overcame a groin strain to make the bench against Brentford on Saturday.
Joe Rankin-Costello is hoping to make Tony Mowbray's squad, having recovered from a hamstring injury.
Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is not expected to return as he continues recovery from calf and groin issues.
Defender Liam Lindsay is more likely to be available for Michael O'Neill, following his absence through injury.
Match facts
- Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1989-90 season.
- Stoke have won their last three away league matches against Blackburn, having won just two of their previous 18 such visits before this run.
- Only Wigan (31) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than Blackburn Rovers (23), though they have only suffered one defeat in their last eight games (W4 D3).
- Stoke have lost their last two away league games, conceding four goals each time. The last Championship side to ship 4+ goals in three consecutive away games was Bolton Wanderers in February 2015.
- Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong's two goals at Brentford last time out took him onto 11 goals in 34 Championship games this season, more than double the number he bagged in 44 appearances last season (5).