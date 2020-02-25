Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City

Sam Gallagher could start for Tony Mowbray's Blackburn after making the bench against Brentford

Sam Gallagher could return to the Blackburn Rovers starting XI after he overcame a groin strain to make the bench against Brentford on Saturday.

Joe Rankin-Costello is hoping to make Tony Mowbray's squad, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is not expected to return as he continues recovery from calf and groin issues.

Defender Liam Lindsay is more likely to be available for Michael O'Neill, following his absence through injury.

Match facts