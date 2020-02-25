Championship
Blackburn19:45Stoke
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City

Sam Gallagher
Sam Gallagher could start for Tony Mowbray's Blackburn after making the bench against Brentford
Sam Gallagher could return to the Blackburn Rovers starting XI after he overcame a groin strain to make the bench against Brentford on Saturday.

Joe Rankin-Costello is hoping to make Tony Mowbray's squad, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is not expected to return as he continues recovery from calf and groin issues.

Defender Liam Lindsay is more likely to be available for Michael O'Neill, following his absence through injury.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1989-90 season.
  • Stoke have won their last three away league matches against Blackburn, having won just two of their previous 18 such visits before this run.
  • Only Wigan (31) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than Blackburn Rovers (23), though they have only suffered one defeat in their last eight games (W4 D3).
  • Stoke have lost their last two away league games, conceding four goals each time. The last Championship side to ship 4+ goals in three consecutive away games was Bolton Wanderers in February 2015.
  • Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong's two goals at Brentford last time out took him onto 11 goals in 34 Championship games this season, more than double the number he bagged in 44 appearances last season (5).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
