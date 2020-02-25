Hull City v Barnsley

Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin has scored 12 goals this season

Hull City will be without forward Mallik Wilks as he is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Midfielder Jon Toral (knee) returned as a substitute after three months out in Saturday's defeat at Preston and could come into the team.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber may name the same XI that started Saturday's win over Middlesbrough.

The Tykes have recorded successive wins after a run of five league games without victory.

Match facts