Championship
Hull19:45Barnsley
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Barnsley

Conor Chaplin
Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin has scored 12 goals this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Hull City will be without forward Mallik Wilks as he is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Midfielder Jon Toral (knee) returned as a substitute after three months out in Saturday's defeat at Preston and could come into the team.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber may name the same XI that started Saturday's win over Middlesbrough.

The Tykes have recorded successive wins after a run of five league games without victory.

Match facts

  • Hull City are unbeaten in their past five home league matches against Barnsley (D1) since losing 3-2 in August 2006.
  • Barnsley are looking to record a league double over Hull for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
  • Hull City are currently winless in their last eight league games, losing six of those. The Tigers last endured a longer such run in the Championship back in February 2018 (nine).
  • Barnsley have won just one of their past eight away league Yorkshire derbies (D3 L4), a 2-0 victory at Bradford in August 2018.
  • After scoring just once in 14 league games before Gerhard Struber's arrival at Barnsley this season, Conor Chaplin has netted nine goals in 18 appearances under the Austrian - more than any other Tykes player in this time.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
