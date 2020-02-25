Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Leeds
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has scored once in 33 appearances this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Struggling Middlesbrough remain without injured trio Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts.

Boss Jonathan Woodgate said that defenders Ayala and Fry should return "in two to three weeks" while Manchester City loanee Roberts' return date is uncertain.

Leeds United are hopeful goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be fit to play.

Both players picked up knocks in Saturday's win over Reading.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past three home league matches against Leeds United (W2 D1) since a 1-0 defeat in February 2015.
  • Leeds have completed a league double over Middlesbrough in only one of the past 17 seasons the sides have met, doing so in 2014-15.
  • Across their past three league matches - against the Championship's current bottom three - Middlesbrough have picked up just one point (D1 L2) and have managed just three shots on target, with none of those coming in the past two games.
  • Since their defeat by Nottingham Forest, Leeds have taken seven points from the last nine available in the Championship (W2 D1), though the Whites are winless in their past four on the road (D2 L2).
  • Middlesbrough (8.3%) are one of just three teams to have a lower shot conversion rate in the Championship this season than Leeds (8.7%). Indeed, the Whites have had more shots on target than any other side in the division (175), whilst only Luton (100) and Nottingham Forest (112) have managed fewer than Boro (115).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
