Millwall v Birmingham City
Millwall remain without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and midfielders Ben Thompson (ankle) and Shaun Williams.
The Lions have slipped to seven points off the play-offs following a run of one win in six Championship games.
Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet could name an unchanged side for the third successive match.
Kerim Mrabti (hamstring) and Jacques Maghoma (quad) are out, while Josh McEachran will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.
Maikel Kieftenbeld is fit again after recovering from knee ligament damage, and the midfielder has been an unused substitute in Blues' past two games.
Birmingham have gone eight league games without defeat and Clotet's side are 14th in the table, three places and four points behind the Lions.
Match facts
- Millwall have won four of their last six league matches against Birmingham City (W4 D1 L1), though the reverse meeting this season ended 1-1.
- In all competitions, Birmingham have only lost one of their last 11 away matches against Millwall (W6 D4 L1).
- Millwall have only managed to win one of their past six league games (D2 L3), failing to score in three of those matches.
- Only Preston (17) have picked up more Championship points than Birmingham City in 2020, with the Blues winning 16 points from their nine matches (W4 D4 L1).
- Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored seven league goals against Birmingham City - at least four more than he has scored versus any other side during his EFL career.