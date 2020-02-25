Millwall v Birmingham City

Scott Hogan has scored four goals in five games since joining Birmingham City on loan from cross-city rivals Aston Villa last month

Millwall remain without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and midfielders Ben Thompson (ankle) and Shaun Williams.

The Lions have slipped to seven points off the play-offs following a run of one win in six Championship games.

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet could name an unchanged side for the third successive match.

Kerim Mrabti (hamstring) and Jacques Maghoma (quad) are out, while Josh McEachran will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is fit again after recovering from knee ligament damage, and the midfielder has been an unused substitute in Blues' past two games.

Birmingham have gone eight league games without defeat and Clotet's side are 14th in the table, three places and four points behind the Lions.

Match facts