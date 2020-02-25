Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic
Steven Fletcher could start for Sheffield Wednesday after returning from a knee injury as a substitute in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Birmingham.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo is a doubt as the Owls look for a first win in eight.
Charlton will assess midfielder Darren Pratley, who had an injection in a back injury and missed Saturday's win against struggling Luton.
Wales international Jonny Williams (ankle) is out, while forward Chuks Aneke is building up his fitness.
The Addicks are five points above the relegation zone, having won three of their past five games.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are looking to win three consecutive league games against Charlton for the first time since September 1990 (four in a row).
- This will be Charlton's first away league match against Sheffield Wednesday since March 2016, when they lost 3-0 under Jose Riga.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't won any of their past seven games in the Championship (D3 L4), last going on a longer winless run between September and November 2014 (10).
- Charlton have alternated between a victory and a defeat in each of their last five league games (W3 D2), beating Luton last time out. Their previous three wins came across a run of 23 matches (W3 D7 L13).
- When Lyle Taylor starts for Charlton in the Championship this season, the Addicks have won 54% of their matches (7/13) compared to just 14% when he doesn't (3/21).