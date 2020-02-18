Atalanta v Valencia

Valencia are two-time runners-up in the competition

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta have no injury worries as they prepare for their first ever Champions League game in the knockout round on Wednesday, in their debut season in the competition.

"This is a game that we have been waiting months for," said the Italian.

"The Champions League is a dream which we'll try to carry forward as much as possible."

In the past three years we've gone from Europa League to Champions League Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon speaking to BBC World Service

Valencia will be without suspended defender Gabriel Paulista for the last-16 first-leg tie at Milan's San Siro.

The fixture, like Atalanta's other home games in Europe this season, will take place at the San Siro - home of AC Milan and Internazionale - because their Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, which is 55km away, does not meet Uefa requirements.

Gasperini added: "Being able to play in front of so many of our fans at a venue like San Siro is a beautiful achievement that we have been waiting a long time for.

"The whole city of Bergamo is practically travelling to Milan."

His side surprised many by finishing third in the Italian top flight last season, and they come into this match sitting fourth in Serie A, having defeated closest challengers Roma on Saturday.

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon told BBC World Service that his side were hungry for more success, having enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past decade.

"In the last 10 years we've played in Serie B and fought to stay in Serie A," said the 28-year-old Dutchman.

"And in the past three years we've gone from Europa League to Champions League. The people are going crazy in the town - if they see you they talk only about the Champions League and the game against Valencia. They say, 'try to make us dream even further'. The excitement is big, but not only for the fans, also for us."

The Italian club qualified despite losing their first three games. They secured their passage with a 3-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk.

De Roon added: "When we got back to the airport in Bergamo at 2:30am or so, there were around 3,000 people waiting for us with fireworks. It's an unbelievable feeling - this bond the fans have with the club is amazing."

The match at the San Siro will be officiated by an all-English team, with Michael Oliver selected as the referee.

MATCH FACTS