Wolverhampton Wanderers v Espanyol: Nuno counting on Molineux atmosphere
-
- From the section Europa League
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is counting on the atmosphere at Molineux to inspire his team when they face Espanyol in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.
Wolves, runners-up in the competition in 1972 when it was known as the Uefa Cup, began this season's run in July.
"The group stages, all the games were a full house," said Nuno.
"We want to have this atmosphere at Molineux, our fans helping us, creating a fantastic atmosphere."
Espanyol are currently bottom of La Liga, but the Portuguese boss still expects a difficult test for his team.
"The table doesn't mean anything, it's a different competition and we're going to face a very tough opponent with quality players," he added.
"Abelardo [Fernandez] is a good manager. I know him, I've faced him before and it's going to be very tough for us.
"Espanyol is a very good team. There are differences in the competitions, but I'm not a 100% follower of La Liga now. We've worked really hard on Espanyol to find the details that we think our players need to do a good game and compete well."
TEAM NEWS
Wolves have no new injury worries.
Wing-back Ruben Vinagre remains sidelined with a hamstring problem he suffered in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on 15 January.
"He is out, but he is really close to returning and joining the group again," said Nuno.
Espanyol will be without January signing Raul de Tomas, who has scored five goals in five games for them.
MATCH FACTS
- Wolves' only previous meeting with Spanish opponents came in the 1959-60 European Cup quarter-final, where they were eliminated by Barcelona 9-2 on aggregate (4-0 away, 5-2 at home).
- Espanyol's only previous meeting with English opponents was in the second round of the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, eliminating Birmingham City 5-3 on aggregate (0-1 away, 5-2 at home).
- In a run stretching back to October 1973, Wolves have won nine of their last 10 home games in all European competitions - losing only against Braga on matchday one this season.
- The last time Espanyol were in the knockout stages of a major European competition they reached the final, eventually losing on penalties against Sevilla in the 2006-07 Uefa Cup.
- Including qualifiers, Raul Jimenez has been involved in 12 goals in his 11 games in European competition for Wolves this season, scoring nine and assisting three.