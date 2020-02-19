Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Wolves20:00Espanyol
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Espanyol: Nuno counting on Molineux atmosphere

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Wolves' only previous meeting with Spanish opponents came in the 1959-60 European Cup quarter-final, where they were eliminated by Barcelona 9-2 on aggregate

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is counting on the atmosphere at Molineux to inspire his team when they face Espanyol in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

Wolves, runners-up in the competition in 1972 when it was known as the Uefa Cup, began this season's run in July.

"The group stages, all the games were a full house," said Nuno.

"We want to have this atmosphere at Molineux, our fans helping us, creating a fantastic atmosphere."

Espanyol are currently bottom of La Liga, but the Portuguese boss still expects a difficult test for his team.

"The table doesn't mean anything, it's a different competition and we're going to face a very tough opponent with quality players," he added.

"Abelardo [Fernandez] is a good manager. I know him, I've faced him before and it's going to be very tough for us.

"Espanyol is a very good team. There are differences in the competitions, but I'm not a 100% follower of La Liga now. We've worked really hard on Espanyol to find the details that we think our players need to do a good game and compete well."

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no new injury worries.

Wing-back Ruben Vinagre remains sidelined with a hamstring problem he suffered in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on 15 January.

"He is out, but he is really close to returning and joining the group again," said Nuno.

Espanyol will be without January signing Raul de Tomas, who has scored five goals in five games for them.

MATCH FACTS

  • Wolves' only previous meeting with Spanish opponents came in the 1959-60 European Cup quarter-final, where they were eliminated by Barcelona 9-2 on aggregate (4-0 away, 5-2 at home).
  • Espanyol's only previous meeting with English opponents was in the second round of the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, eliminating Birmingham City 5-3 on aggregate (0-1 away, 5-2 at home).
  • In a run stretching back to October 1973, Wolves have won nine of their last 10 home games in all European competitions - losing only against Braga on matchday one this season.
  • The last time Espanyol were in the knockout stages of a major European competition they reached the final, eventually losing on penalties against Sevilla in the 2006-07 Uefa Cup.
  • Including qualifiers, Raul Jimenez has been involved in 12 goals in his 11 games in European competition for Wolves this season, scoring nine and assisting three.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th February 2020

  • OlympiakosOlympiakos20:00ArsenalArsenal
  • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers20:00EspanyolEspanyol
  • CFR ClujCFR Cluj17:55SevillaSevilla
  • Club BrugesClub Bruges17:55Man UtdManchester United
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt17:55RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen17:55CelticCeltic
  • GetafeGetafe17:55AjaxAjax
  • LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad17:55Inter MilanInter Milan
  • Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk17:55BenficaBenfica
  • SportingSporting Lisbon17:55Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir
  • Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia20:00FC BaselFC Basel
  • AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar20:00LASKLASK

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories