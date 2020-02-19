Wolverhampton Wanderers v Espanyol: Nuno counting on Molineux atmosphere

Wolves' only previous meeting with Spanish opponents came in the 1959-60 European Cup quarter-final, where they were eliminated by Barcelona 9-2 on aggregate

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is counting on the atmosphere at Molineux to inspire his team when they face Espanyol in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

Wolves, runners-up in the competition in 1972 when it was known as the Uefa Cup, began this season's run in July.

"The group stages, all the games were a full house," said Nuno.

"We want to have this atmosphere at Molineux, our fans helping us, creating a fantastic atmosphere."

Espanyol are currently bottom of La Liga, but the Portuguese boss still expects a difficult test for his team.

"The table doesn't mean anything, it's a different competition and we're going to face a very tough opponent with quality players," he added.

"Abelardo [Fernandez] is a good manager. I know him, I've faced him before and it's going to be very tough for us.

"Espanyol is a very good team. There are differences in the competitions, but I'm not a 100% follower of La Liga now. We've worked really hard on Espanyol to find the details that we think our players need to do a good game and compete well."

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no new injury worries.

Wing-back Ruben Vinagre remains sidelined with a hamstring problem he suffered in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on 15 January.

"He is out, but he is really close to returning and joining the group again," said Nuno.

Espanyol will be without January signing Raul de Tomas, who has scored five goals in five games for them.

MATCH FACTS