Olympiakos v Arsenal: Mesut Ozil left out of squad due to personal reasons

Ozil scored Arsenal's third goal in the Gunner's 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday

Mesut Ozil has not been included in the Arsenal squad to face Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday.

The German midfielder has been omitted due to personal reasons and will play no part in the Gunner's round of 32 first leg tie in Athens.

It is understood Ozil is staying behind due to his wife being close to giving birth to their first child.

Arsenal kick-off against the Greek Super League leaders at 20:00 GMT.

Matteo Guendouzi returns to the squad after being dropped for the Gunners' 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 20-year-old French midfielder was reported to have had a heated row with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and members of his coaching staff during a mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Guendouzi could find himself in contention for a starting role against Olympiakos as Lucas Torreira is temporarily sidelined for the trip to Greece due to illness.

The club have confirmed that if there is a "significant improvement" in Torreira's condition over the next 24 hours the Uruguayan midfielder could travel to join the rest of the squad.

The tie with Olympiakos will be Arteta's first taste of European football as Gunners boss since succeeding fellow Spaniard Unai Emery at the Emirates in December.

Arsenal, who are 10th in the Premier League and seven points off fourth place, reached this season's knockout stages with a record of three wins, two draws, plus an away defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, a result which saw Emery sacked after 18 months in charge.

The Gunners reached the final of the Europa League last year but were beaten 4-1 by London rivals Chelsea in the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

