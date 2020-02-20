Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Ludogorets0Inter Milan2

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-2 Inter Milan: Christian Eriksen scores first goal since move

Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham for £16.9m during the January transfer window

Christian Eriksen scored his first Inter Milan goal as the Italians won at Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League last 32.

The former Spurs midfielder slotted home from the edge of the area after Romelu Lukaku's lay-off with about 20 minutes remaining.

The Dane also hit the bar with a drive from 25 yards before Lukaku sealed the win with a penalty in added time.

The second leg takes place at the San Siro next Thursday (27 January).

Since joining Antonio Conte's side Eriksen had played 137 minutes across five matches but failed to register a goal or assist.

However, on a night that Inter controlled - limiting the hosts to just one off-target effort - his calm finish into the bottom right-hand corner past Plamen Iliev demonstrated his quality.

Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez also played for Inter alongside former Chelsea winger Victor Moses and Ashley Young came off the bench as a second-half substitute.

Line-ups

Ludogorets

  • 23Iliev
  • 4Gusmao
  • 5Terziev
  • 21GrigoreBooked at 43mins
  • 3Nedyalkov
  • 95Oliveira SouzaSubstituted forBitonat 90'minutes
  • 18DyakovSubstituted forBadjiat 67'minutes
  • 12AndrianantenainaBooked at 90mins
  • 88Cristaldo FariasBooked at 61mins
  • 84Nascimento da Costa
  • 10SwierczokSubstituted forTchibotaat 76'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 6Tawatha
  • 8Biton
  • 13Tchibota
  • 22Ikoko
  • 25Badji
  • 27Stoyanov
  • 30Moti

Inter Milan

  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 2Godín
  • 11MosesSubstituted forBarellaat 72'minutes
  • 8Vecino
  • 20Valero
  • 24Eriksen
  • 34BiraghiSubstituted forYoungat 81'minutes
  • 7Sánchez
  • 10MartínezBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLukakuat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 9Lukaku
  • 15Young
  • 23Barella
  • 31Pirola
  • 35Stankovic
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamLudogoretsAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 2.

Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).

Dan Biton (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

VAR Decision: Penalty Inter Milan.

Penalty conceded by Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Diego Godín (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cicinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Dan Biton replaces Cauly Oliveira Souza.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Georgi Terziev.

Booking

Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card.

Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matías Vecino with a cross.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Ashley Young replaces Cristiano Biraghi.

Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Cristiano Biraghi is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Mavis Tchibota replaces Jakub Swierczok.

Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).

Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Victor Moses.

Goal!

Goal! Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 1. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Attempt missed. Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Victor Moses.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Stéphane Badji replaces Svetoslav Dyakov.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku replaces Lautaro Martínez.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Plamen Iliev.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

Booking

Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Victor Moses.

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th February 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories