Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Getafe2Ajax0

Getafe 2-0 Ajax: Last season's Champions League semi-finalists on verge of Europa League exit

Deyverson celebrates scoring for Getafe against Ajax
Deyverson joined Getafe on loan from Palmeiras during the January transfer window

Last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax are on the brink of a Europa League exit after losing 2-0 at Spanish high-flyers Getafe.

On-loan forward Deyverson gave the Spanish team the lead, before being hit by a lighter during his celebration.

Former Chelsea winger Kenedy came off the bench to score Getafe's second during added time.

The second leg takes place at the Johan Cruyff Arena next Thursday (27 January).

Ajax top the Dutch Eredivisie by six points but they struggled for fluency against Getafe, who are third in La Liga.

Erik ten Hag's side failed to register a single shot on target despite having 65% possession.

It was a scrappy affair with the ball only in play for 42 minutes and 36 seconds of the game, the second-shortest amount of time in a Europa League game since 2009.

There was controversy in the second half when former Sunderland and Watford defender Allan Nyom rolled around on the ground following a challenge from Ryan Babel, who was booked for the high tackle.

Former Liverpool and Fulham forward Babel then threw himself to the ground and rolled around, mocking his opponent's perceived overreaction.

Despite that and going to question Nyom, the 33-year-old avoided a second booking.

Ryan Babel and Allan Nyom
Babel imitated Nyom's reaction to be fouled

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2DakonamBooked at 44mins
  • 16Etxeita
  • 17OliveraBooked at 57mins
  • 12Nyom
  • 18Arambarri
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 15CucurellaSubstituted forKenedyat 88'minutes
  • 14Silva AcostaSubstituted forRodríguezat 57'minutes
  • 7MataSubstituted forMolinaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 6Chema
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 19Molina
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 24Timor
  • 25Kenedy

Ajax

  • 1Semedo Varela
  • 28Dest
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSchuursat 67'minutes
  • 17Blind
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 54mins
  • 6van de Beek
  • 21Martínez
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Ziyech
  • 49BabelBooked at 55mins
  • 23TraoréSubstituted forHuntelaarat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Schuurs
  • 8Eiting
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 29Gravenberch
  • 33Kotarski
  • 41Timber
  • 47Pereira da Silva
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Getafe 2, Ajax 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Getafe 2, Ajax 0.

Goal!

Goal! Getafe 2, Ajax 0. Kenedy (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathías Olivera following a fast break.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Kenedy replaces Marc Cucurella.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sergiño Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez with a through ball.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).

Attempt saved. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Babel (Ajax).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Jorge Molina replaces Jaime Mata.

Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).

Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Perr Schuurs replaces Edson Álvarez.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Klaas Jan Huntelaar replaces Lassina Traoré.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Nicolás Tagliafico.

Offside, Ajax. Lisandro Martínez tries a through ball, but Nicolás Tagliafico is caught offside.

Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Ángel Rodríguez replaces Deyverson.

Booking

Mathías Olivera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).

