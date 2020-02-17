Pogba not Manchester United boss Solskjaer's property, says Raiola

Paul Pogba has had two operations on ankle injuries this season

Paul Pogba is not Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's property, says his agent Mino Raiola.

The France midfielder, 26, is recovering from ankle surgery but Raiola has suggested he could return to former club Juventus in the summer.

Solskjaer responded by saying he had not spoken to Raiola and that "Paul is our player and not Mino's".

In a post on social media, Raiola then said he hopes the Norwegian is not suggesting "Paul is his prisoner".

Raiola added: "Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer's property, Paul is Paul Pogba's.

"Before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀

"Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul.

"I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about."

Pogba has only made eight appearances for United this season and just two since September.

His last appearance for Manchester United was as a substitute in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.