Scottish Championship
Dunfermline19:45Inverness CT
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 50Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 5Murray
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 23Thomas
  • 10Afolabi
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Beadling
  • 9McGill
  • 13Ross
  • 20Gill
  • 27McCann

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Toshney
  • 3Tremarco
  • 8Carson
  • 14Vincent
  • 17Storey
  • 28MacGregor
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 7Keatings
  • 11Walsh
  • 12McHattie
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd25183451193257
2Inverness CT2311393126536
3Dundee2410683031-136
4Ayr2211293531435
5Arbroath24104102325-234
6Dunfermline2394103632431
7Morton2485113647-1129
8Alloa2569103141-1027
9Queen of Sth2475122632-626
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
