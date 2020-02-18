Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, SPFL, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

There is growing unrest among Hearts players at the communication, tactics and man-management of Daniel Stendel as the German struggles to steer the club away from the bottom of the table. (Sun)

Braga winger Rui Fonte vows Thursday's Europa League showdown at Ibrox holds no fears for his side after they stunned Portuguese league leaders Benfica in Lisbon on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong says he is changing his style of play after missing the last seven games with an injury sustained in an "over the top" challenge by Kilmarnock's Alan Power. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Full-back Borna Barisic faces a race against time to recover from a hip problem and be fit for Rangers' Europa League last-32 first leg against Braga on Thursday. (Sun)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes there is a fear of success at Ibrox after a drop-off in results and performances since the winter break. (Glasgow Times)

Hearts legend Gary Mackay is "getting less and less confident" the club will avoid relegation this season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The SPFL faces a fixtures sweat as Celtic will be due five home games after the split if the top six teams remain the same. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says Pittodrie fans will finally get to see the real Craig Bryson with the veteran midfielder now free of the injuries that have plagued him since his arrival last summer. (Press & Journal, print edition)