Pinatar Cup: Scotland coach Kerr names two uncapped players in squad

Glasgow City's Sam Kerr (right) is one of two uncapped players in the squad

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has named two uncapped players in her 24-strong squad for the Pinatar Cup.

West Ham forward Martha Thomas gets a second call-up after withdrawing injured before the Euro 2021 qualifying win in Albania last November.

Glasgow City midfielder Sam Kerr is also eyeing a first cap in the Spain tournament in March where Scotland face Ukraine, Iceland and Northern Ireland.

Kim Little, Fiona Brown and Lana Clelland miss out through injury.

Scotland will use the Pinatar Cup to prepare for home Euro qualifiers against Portugal, Albania and Finland in the coming months.

Kerr's side are second in Euro qualifying Group E with a 100% perfect record after a 5-0 win in Albania and 8-0 home thrashing of Cyprus.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Rangers FC); Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City); Jen Beattie (Arsenal); Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals); Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur); Sophie Howard (Reading); Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City); Emma Mitchell (Tottenham Hotspur Women); Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United); Rachael Boyle (Hibernian); Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City); Lucy Graham (Everton); Sam Kerr (Glasgow City); Christie Murray (Liverpool); Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea); Claire Emslie (Melbourne City**); Lisa Evans (Arsenal); Abbi Grant (Birmingham City); Jane Ross (Manchester United); Martha Thomas (West Ham United)