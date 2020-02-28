Championship
Hull12:30Leeds
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips limped off with a calf injury against Reading last week
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Hull's forward options for the visit of high-flying Leeds have taken another blow after Tom Eaves was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury.

Eric Lichaj, Reece Burke and Herbie Kane are out, while Jon Toral and Jordy de Wijs are doubts, but Mallik Wilks is available after missing last week.

Leeds are waiting to see if influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be fit.

Phillips missed Wednesday's win at Middlesbrough while Jean-Kevin Augustin is out with a hamstring injury.

With a 12:30 GMT kick off Leeds could close the gap to leaders West Bromwich Albion to a single point if they win before the Baggies play Wigan at 15:00.

Hull are four points above the relegation zone and their 10-game winless run is their worst form in a decade.

Match facts

  • Hull have failed to score in their last two home league games against Leeds, drawing 0-0 in January 2018 and losing 1-0 last season.
  • Leeds are looking to record a league double over Hull for the first time since the 1989-90 season when they won promotion from the second tier.
  • Leeds last played on a leap year day in 2016, losing 4-0 against Brighton and Hove Albion under Steve Evans.
  • Hull are winless in 10 games in all competitions - they haven't gone 11 without a win since February 2010.
  • Leeds have won their last three league games 1-0 - they last won four consecutive league games 1-0 back in December 1964.
  • Hull are one of three Championship teams yet to win at home in 2020, along with Middlesbrough and Reading.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

