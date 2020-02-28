Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Bersant Celina has trained alone this week as Swansea hope to stop his illness from spreading through the squad

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan starts a two-match suspension, with Charlie Mulgrew or Derrick Williams expected to replace him.

Tony Mowbray remains without Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans.

Swansea hope to have midfielder Bersant Celina back after he missed their midweek defeat by Fulham with illness.

Nathan Dyer was an unused substitute at Fulham and could feature for the first time since 5 January, but Mike van der Hoorn and Wayne Routledge are out.

Eighth-placed Blackburn, and Swansea, in ninth, are separated by just a point as both sides look to move into play-off contention.

Match facts