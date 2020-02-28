Championship
Blackburn15:00Swansea
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Bersant Celina
Bersant Celina has trained alone this week as Swansea hope to stop his illness from spreading through the squad
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan starts a two-match suspension, with Charlie Mulgrew or Derrick Williams expected to replace him.

Tony Mowbray remains without Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans.

Swansea hope to have midfielder Bersant Celina back after he missed their midweek defeat by Fulham with illness.

Nathan Dyer was an unused substitute at Fulham and could feature for the first time since 5 January, but Mike van der Hoorn and Wayne Routledge are out.

Eighth-placed Blackburn, and Swansea, in ninth, are separated by just a point as both sides look to move into play-off contention.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have won 14 of their 18 home league games against Swansea (D3 L1).
  • Swansea are unbeaten in their last four league games against Blackburn (W2 D2), drawing earlier this season at Liberty Stadium.
  • Blackburn have not lost on leap year day since 1896, when they were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City, and are unbeaten in five games on February 29th since (W2 D3).
  • Swansea City have won just one of their last 11 away games in all competitions (W1 D5 L5) and are winless in seven on the road (D3 L4).
  • Only Derby and Leeds (13) have conceded fewer home Championship goals than Blackburn Rovers this season (14).
  • Two of the last three Championship goals Swansea have conceded have come in the 90th minute, with the Swans dropping three points in the process.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

Top Stories