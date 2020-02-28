Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan starts a two-match suspension, with Charlie Mulgrew or Derrick Williams expected to replace him.
Tony Mowbray remains without Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans.
Swansea hope to have midfielder Bersant Celina back after he missed their midweek defeat by Fulham with illness.
Nathan Dyer was an unused substitute at Fulham and could feature for the first time since 5 January, but Mike van der Hoorn and Wayne Routledge are out.
Eighth-placed Blackburn, and Swansea, in ninth, are separated by just a point as both sides look to move into play-off contention.
Match facts
- Blackburn have won 14 of their 18 home league games against Swansea (D3 L1).
- Swansea are unbeaten in their last four league games against Blackburn (W2 D2), drawing earlier this season at Liberty Stadium.
- Blackburn have not lost on leap year day since 1896, when they were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City, and are unbeaten in five games on February 29th since (W2 D3).
- Swansea City have won just one of their last 11 away games in all competitions (W1 D5 L5) and are winless in seven on the road (D3 L4).
- Only Derby and Leeds (13) have conceded fewer home Championship goals than Blackburn Rovers this season (14).
- Two of the last three Championship goals Swansea have conceded have come in the 90th minute, with the Swans dropping three points in the process.