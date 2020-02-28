Championship
Fulham15:00Preston
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Preston North End

Stefan Johansen in action for Fulham
Stefan Johansen is one of several Fulham players who could come into the side
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Fulham manager Scott Parker could recall Stefan Johansen, Kevin McDonald, Steven Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara to freshen up his side.

However, Josh Onomah, Alfie Mawson, Maxime le Marchand and Harrison Reed are all sidelined by injury.

Preston midfielder Josh Harrop hopes to return from a hamstring problem.

Darnell Fisher will be available after his midweek red card was overturned while Billy Bodin is closing in on a return.

Third-placed Fulham will start four points and three places above the visitors in the Championship table.

Match facts

  • Fulham have only won one of their last four home league games against Preston (D2 L1), though those four games have been spread between 2000 and 2017.
  • Preston haven't completed a league double over Fulham since the 1994-95 season.
  • Fulham have won six of their last eight home games in all competitions (L2), winning each game by a one-goal margin.
  • Preston have lost three of their last four away league games in London, winning the other 1-0 against Charlton in November.
  • Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 23 league goals this season, the most by a Fulham player in a single season since Louis Saha scored 27 in 2000-01 when the Cottagers earned promotion to the Premier League.
  • In their 2-0 defeat to West Brom, Preston failed to land a shot on target for the first time in a Championship game this season.

Saturday 29th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
