Huddersfield Town v Charlton Athletic

Striker Karlan Grant joined Huddersfield from Charlton in January 2019

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg is likely to miss out after going off with a knee injury in Tuesday's win over Bristol City.

Trevoh Chalobah came on for Hogg in that game and should start if he fails to recover in time.

Charlton defender Tom Lockyer starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Fellow defender Naby Sarr (calf) is a doubt for the Addicks.

