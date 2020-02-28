Luton Town v Stoke City

Luton winger Kazenga LuaLua could return from a knock against Stoke

Luton could welcome back Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and Sonny Bradley, who have all missed their past two games.

Winger Callum McManaman is fit after a hamstring strain while striker Danny Hylton will hope to get more minutes as he steps up his injury return.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill could name the same side that drew at Blackburn on Wednesday.

Captain Ryan Shawcross is not ready to feature, with James McClean, Thibaud Verlinden and Stephen Ward also out.

Graeme Jones' Luton remain bottom of the Championship despite winning three of their past four games, five points below 20th-placed Stoke.

Match facts