Millwall v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall will hope forward Mason Bennett is fit to stay in the side after his return to the starting XI on Wednesday following an ankle injury.
Midfielders Shaun Williams and Ben Thompson remain out, along with former Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding.
Robins head coach Lee Johnson could make changes after criticising his players' "substandard" display in Tuesday's loss at Huddersfield.
Ashley Williams, Andreas Weimann and Niclas Eliasson could all be recalled.
After three straight defeats, the seventh-placed visitors are three points off the top six and three points above 10th-placed hosts Millwall with 11 matches left.
Match facts
- Millwall are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for the first time since the 1992-93 season.
- Bristol City have won one of their past seven league games against Millwall (D3 L3), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-1).
- Millwall have scored fewer Championship goals during February than any other side (2).
- None of Bristol City's past 18 league games have ended as a draw, winning eight and losing 10.
- Millwall have scored just two goals in their past six league games (W1 D3 L2), failing to find the net in each of their last two games.
- Famara Diedhiou has scored 10 Championship goals this season, the third consecutive season he's reached double figures. He hasn't scored more than once in a league game since April 2018, with each of his last 23 goals coming in individual matches.