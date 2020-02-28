Millwall v Bristol City

Gary Rowett's Millwall are bidding for a first home win since 18 January

Millwall will hope forward Mason Bennett is fit to stay in the side after his return to the starting XI on Wednesday following an ankle injury.

Midfielders Shaun Williams and Ben Thompson remain out, along with former Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

Robins head coach Lee Johnson could make changes after criticising his players' "substandard" display in Tuesday's loss at Huddersfield.

Ashley Williams, Andreas Weimann and Niclas Eliasson could all be recalled.

After three straight defeats, the seventh-placed visitors are three points off the top six and three points above 10th-placed hosts Millwall with 11 matches left.

