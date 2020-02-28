Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Queens Park Rangers, 13th in the Championship, host 14th-placed Birmingham City in a classic mid-table encounter in Shepherd's Bush.
QPR must check on veteran Spanish defender Angel Rangel who, having only just returned to full fitness, was rested for the midweek win over Derby.
Blues may have Swedish international winger Kerim Mrabti back in contention.
He is back in full training and available after the hamstring problem that has kept him out since 25 January.
- Championship deadline reverts to match Premier League
- Clotet reports alleged racist abuse aimed at Blues' Bela
Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld could also be an option for Blues boss Pep Clotet after making his first appearance from the bench during the midweek 0-0 draw at Millwall after damaging knee ligaments in April.
The two sides both start the day on 46 points, 10 off the nearest play-off place with 11 games left.
Match facts
- Queens Park Rangers have won eight of their last 12 league games against Birmingham City.
- Blues are looking to win consecutive away league games against QPR for the first time in their history.
- QPR have won five of their last seven home games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 21 home games.
- Blues' 12-game unbeaten run is their best since 15 matches unbeaten under Chris Hughton between December 2011 and February 2012.
- In the Championship this season, Eberechi Eze has scored more goals (11), provided more assists (7), created more chances (64) and had more shots (83) than any QPR player.
- Blues have won four of their last five Championship away matches in London, including last season's 4-3 win at Loftus Road.