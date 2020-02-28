Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City

Although Che Adams stole the show with a match-winning hat-trick at Loftus Road, Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean got his side's other goal in last season's 4-3 away win

Queens Park Rangers, 13th in the Championship, host 14th-placed Birmingham City in a classic mid-table encounter in Shepherd's Bush.

QPR must check on veteran Spanish defender Angel Rangel who, having only just returned to full fitness, was rested for the midweek win over Derby.

Blues may have Swedish international winger Kerim Mrabti back in contention.

He is back in full training and available after the hamstring problem that has kept him out since 25 January.

Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld could also be an option for Blues boss Pep Clotet after making his first appearance from the bench during the midweek 0-0 draw at Millwall after damaging knee ligaments in April.

The two sides both start the day on 46 points, 10 off the nearest play-off place with 11 games left.

Match facts