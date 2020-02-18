Charlie Austin: FA asks West Bromwich Albion striker to explain social media comments

Charlie Austin has scored nine goals since joining West Bromwich Albion from Southampton in August

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has been asked by the Football Association to explain offensive comments aimed at Southampton fans on social media.

The 30-year-old, who left the Saints to join the Baggies last summer for £4m, responded to criticism on Twitter on Saturday.

He has since deleted the comments which criticised Southampton's fan base.

The FA has contacted Austin to seek his observations about the incident.

If the FA finds there is a case, Austin could be charged with misconduct or bringing the game into disrepute.

In January 2019, Austin admitted to an FA charge and was banned for two games after an abusive gesture towards Manchester City fans during Southampton's 3-1 defeat at St Mary's the previous month.

Austin scored 20 goals in 81 appearances for Southampton before a move to Championship leaders Albion in August 2019.

He has since scored nine goals in 28 appearances for the Baggies this season.