Reading v Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow has scored 15 goals for Barnsley this season

Reading are hopeful that George Puscas (knee) will be able to feature after missing out in Wednesday's heavy home defeat by Wigan.

Boss Mark Bowen could look to make changes after the Royals slipped to just five points above the dropzone.

Barnsley have no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to secure a fourth successive victory.

Kilian Ludewig came on as a half-time substitute in Wednesday's win at Hull and could start.

Match facts