Championship
Reading15:00Barnsley
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow
Cauley Woodrow has scored 15 goals for Barnsley this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Reading are hopeful that George Puscas (knee) will be able to feature after missing out in Wednesday's heavy home defeat by Wigan.

Boss Mark Bowen could look to make changes after the Royals slipped to just five points above the dropzone.

Barnsley have no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to secure a fourth successive victory.

Kilian Ludewig came on as a half-time substitute in Wednesday's win at Hull and could start.

Match facts

  • Reading are unbeaten in their past five league games against Barnsley (W2 D3) since a 1-3 home defeat in March 2014.
  • Barnsley have failed to score in five of their past seven away league matches against Reading (W2 D2 L3).
  • Reading have not lost three consecutive league games since September 2019 under former boss Jose Manuel Gomes.
  • Barnsley are looking to win four consecutive Championship games for the first time since February 2013.
  • Reading won five of their first seven games at the Madjeski Stadium under Mark Bowen but have since won none of their past seven in all competitions (D4 L3).
  • Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has scored 14 Championship goals in 29 appearances this season - as many as he scored in 76 appearances in his previous four campaigns at this level between 2014-15 and 2017-18.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

Top Stories