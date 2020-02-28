Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County
Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher could make his first start since January after coming off the bench to grab the winner against Charlton.
Midfielders Massimo Luongo and Adam Reach, and defender Moses Odubajo, are set to return to training after injury.
Derby have no new selection worries and could have midfielder George Evans involved following a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-December.
Defender Curtis Davies suffered a knock in the 2-1 loss to QPR but is fit.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their past 21 league games against Derby County (D8 L11).
- Derby are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since April 2009.
- Sheffield Wednesday had 24 shots in their 1-0 win over Charlton, four more than in their previous two games against Birmingham and Reading combined (20).
- Derby have won just three of their previous 27 away league games (W3 D10 L14), losing nine of 12 on the road (W1 D2 L9).
- Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has won just one of his six Championship games against Derby (W1 D2 L3), a 1-0 victory with Leeds in January 2017.
- Derby striker Martyn Waghorn has scored 12 Championship goals this season, only netting more in one previous Football League season - 16 in 2017-18 for Ipswich Town.