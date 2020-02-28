Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Derby
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

Steven Fletcher
Steven Fletcher has scored 13 goals for the Owls this season
Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher could make his first start since January after coming off the bench to grab the winner against Charlton.

Midfielders Massimo Luongo and Adam Reach, and defender Moses Odubajo, are set to return to training after injury.

Derby have no new selection worries and could have midfielder George Evans involved following a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-December.

Defender Curtis Davies suffered a knock in the 2-1 loss to QPR but is fit.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their past 21 league games against Derby County (D8 L11).
  • Derby are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since April 2009.
  • Sheffield Wednesday had 24 shots in their 1-0 win over Charlton, four more than in their previous two games against Birmingham and Reading combined (20).
  • Derby have won just three of their previous 27 away league games (W3 D10 L14), losing nine of 12 on the road (W1 D2 L9).
  • Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has won just one of his six Championship games against Derby (W1 D2 L3), a 1-0 victory with Leeds in January 2017.
  • Derby striker Martyn Waghorn has scored 12 Championship goals this season, only netting more in one previous Football League season - 16 in 2017-18 for Ipswich Town.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
