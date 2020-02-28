West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic

Hal Robson-Kanu's tally of 10 Championship goals, three of which have come in the last two games, is the first time he has hit double figures in a season

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion could be unchanged for the visit of improving Wigan Athletic.

The Baggies have kept successive clean sheets since the return of Ahmed Hegazi to go four points clear at the top - now nine ahead of the play-off pack.

Wigan's win at Reading in midweek, the second in an unbeaten run of three away games, leaves them still in the danger zone, but only on goal difference.

But their Madejski Stadium victory came at the cost of defender Chey Dunkley.

After being carried off on a stretcher with a suspected broken leg, Dunkley is still waiting to learn the full severity of the injury.

Joe Gelhardt and Dujon Sterling will be assessed, but Antonee Robinson (groin), Danny Fox (groin) and Kieran Dowell (ankle) are still out as the Latics look to build on their run of just one defeat in seven games.

Match facts