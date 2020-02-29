League One
Bristol Rovers15:00Shrewsbury
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham33187859342561
2Coventry321613346301661
3Portsmouth33178851321959
4Wycombe3317884437759
5Sunderland331610746271958
6Peterborough331671065392655
7Fleetwood321510748361255
8Oxford Utd33159956342254
9Ipswich331410945321352
10Gillingham33121473930950
11Doncaster321391047321548
12Burton321210104544146
13Bristol Rovers32119123545-1042
14Blackpool321011114140141
15Lincoln City34116174144-339
16Accrington33109144651-539
17Shrewsbury32911122839-1138
18MK Dons33106173545-1036
19Rochdale3396183656-2033
20Wimbledon33710163751-1431
21Tranmere3268183258-2626
22Southend3337233582-4716
23Bolton3158182564-3911
