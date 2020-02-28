Tranmere Rovers P-P Fleetwood Town: Waterlogged Prenton Park forces League One game to be postponed

The pitch at Prenton Park has suffered from waterlogging a number of times this season

The League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rainfall since Sunday led officials to conduct a pitch inspection at Prenton Park on Friday, which deemed the surface was unplayable.

The ground is also home to Liverpool's women's side and the Reds have seen a number of games called off.

It is the third Tranmere game to be postponed this season due to a waterlogged pitched.

Tranmere's FA Cup third-round replay with Watford in January and the club's League One game with Doncaster Rovers in October were both called off.

Chelsea women's boss Emma Hayes apologised in December after calling the pitch 'the worst in the league'.

A new date has yet to be announced for the Fleetwood game but Tranmere say all tickets already purchased for the game will be valid for the new date.