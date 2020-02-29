League Two
Cambridge15:00Carlisle
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Carlisle United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon34206860372366
2Crewe34197862402264
3Exeter34189750381263
4Plymouth34188854371762
5Cheltenham341612650272360
6Colchester351413849351455
7Northampton351671250381255
8Port Vale35141384842655
9Bradford351312104237551
10Forest Green351210134140146
11Cambridge35129143844-645
12Crawley351014114746144
13Salford351111134546-144
14Grimsby341111124345-244
15Walsall35128153748-1144
16Newport331110123132-143
17Scunthorpe34109154250-839
18Leyton Orient35912144554-939
19Oldham35814133954-1538
20Carlisle34812143552-1736
21Mansfield35811164654-835
22Morecambe35710183458-2431
23Macclesfield35715133242-1030
24Stevenage35313192347-2422
