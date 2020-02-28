Oldham Athletic v Newport County

Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson could return for Oldham after missing the draw at Leyton Orient for the birth of his child.

Fellow defender David Wheater will also be in contention to return after suspension in a fully-fit squad.

Newport captain Joss Labadie will miss Saturday's game after picking up a suspension.

However full-back George Nurse could feature again after returning in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Grimsby.

Mark O'Brien is unlikely to feature, while Nick Townsend, Ash Baker and Daniel Leadbitter look set to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Oldham are looking for only their third victory in their last 13 league fixtures, while Newport will be looking to pick up their third win in their last seven league games.