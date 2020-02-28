League Two
Oldham15:00Newport
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Newport County

Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson could return for Oldham after missing the draw at Leyton Orient for the birth of his child.

Fellow defender David Wheater will also be in contention to return after suspension in a fully-fit squad.

Newport captain Joss Labadie will miss Saturday's game after picking up a suspension.

However full-back George Nurse could feature again after returning in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Grimsby.

Mark O'Brien is unlikely to feature, while Nick Townsend, Ash Baker and Daniel Leadbitter look set to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Oldham are looking for only their third victory in their last 13 league fixtures, while Newport will be looking to pick up their third win in their last seven league games.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th February 2020

  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00NewportNewport County
  • BradfordBradford City15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00SalfordSalford City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00WalsallWalsall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon34206860372366
2Crewe34197862402264
3Exeter34189750381263
4Plymouth34188854371762
5Cheltenham341612650272360
6Colchester351413849351455
7Northampton351671250381255
8Port Vale35141384842655
9Bradford351312104237551
10Forest Green351210134140146
11Cambridge35129143844-645
12Crawley351014114746144
13Salford351111134546-144
14Grimsby341111124345-244
15Walsall35128153748-1144
16Newport331110123132-143
17Scunthorpe34109154250-839
18Leyton Orient35912144554-939
19Oldham35814133954-1538
20Carlisle34812143552-1736
21Mansfield35811164654-835
22Morecambe35710183458-2431
23Macclesfield35715133242-1030
24Stevenage35313192347-2422
View full League Two table

Top Stories