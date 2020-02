Wrexham remain without striker JJ Hooper for Saturday's National League game at Yeovil Town as he recovers from a thigh strain.

Mark Carrington, Luke Summerfield and James Jennings are also sidelined.

Dean Keates' side, 17th in the table, will be seeking their second successive away win after last Saturday's 2-0 victory at Bromley.

Yeovil are fifth in the table and in the play-off spots but Darren Sarll's men are without a win in six games.