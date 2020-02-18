Swansea City: Mumps outbreak leads to two postponements

Media playback is not supported on this device Brewster excited to work with 'great manager' Cooper

Swansea City have been hit by an outbreak of mumps that has resulted in two academy fixtures being postponed.

Three of the Championship club's youth players and a coach have been affected by the viral illness which saw the club close its academy training ground at Landore to contain the spread.

Under-23 players were also told to train away from the base they share with the first-team as a precaution.

None of Steve Cooper's senior side are thought to have been affected.

An Under-23s game against Manchester United was postponed last Friday while Swansea have confirmed Wednesday's scheduled Premier League International Cup quarter-final with Benfica has been called off.

The Portuguese club are said to have requested the postponement due to concerns over the outbreak of mumps throughout the UK, rather than just at Swansea who say those affected are now recovered.

Figures from Public Health Wales have shown a significant rise in suspected mumps cases in Wales in 2019 while England has recorded its highest number of cases for a decade.

League Two side Newport County saw players affected by mumps earlier this season while Swansea RFC were forced to postpone two Welsh Premiership games last month after several players contracted the illness which causes painful swelling of the glands.