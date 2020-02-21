Chelsea v Tottenham: Pick your combined XI from both teams

The battle for a top-four finish moves to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea and Tottenham face each other in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's Blues are just one point ahead of Jose Mourinho's fifth-placed Spurs in the hunt for a spot in the Champions League.

Both sides have been affected by injuries to key players this season but who do you think would make it into a combined Chelsea-Tottenham XI if everyone was fit?

Would Reece James get the nod over Serge Aurier? Maybe new-boy Steven Bergwijn makes the cut instead of Willian? It's up to you.

