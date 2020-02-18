Robbie Burton: Arsenal midfielder joins Dinamo Zagreb on permanent deal

Robbie Burton made is Wales under-21 debut against Georgia in June 2018

Wales under-21 midfielder Robbie Burton has made a permanent move to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb from Arsenal.

Burton, 20, had been with the Gunners academy since he was six and captained the under-23 side this season.

He had previously stated his aim was to break into the Arsenal first-team having been drafted into senior squads during the campaign.

But Burton confirmed his departure on Twitter on 18 February, posting that it was the right decision for his career.

The Gravesend-born youngster has won eight caps for Wales' under-21 side, qualifying via a grandfather from Aberystwyth.