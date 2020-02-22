Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places

It's a big weekend as the race to qualify for next season's Champions League heats up, with Chelsea hosting Tottenham Hotspur before Manchester City travel to Leicester City on Saturday.

There's now just one point separating fourth-placed Chelsea and Spurs in fifth, which means their match could have huge implications as the top teams battle to take their place on European football's biggest stage next season.

Manchester City's final position may not matter very much following their two-year European ban - not to mention the enormous gap between them and leaders Liverpool - but with third-placed Leicester breathing down their necks, there's more than just pride to play for.

Let's see how much you know about the stats behind this season's race for the top four. You'll be asked to rank the players involved this weekend by everything from goals to assists to number of tackles. There's no time limit, but you only get three attempts at getting the players in the right order.

Good luck!

All statistics used are accurate as of 18 February and do not include Manchester City's match against West Ham United.