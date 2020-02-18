Harry Gregg: Documentary on footballing legend to be broadcast on BBC

Gregg was born in in the County Londonderry village of Tobermore

A documentary on former Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg will be shown on BBC One on Thursday night.

It tells the life story of Gregg, who died on Sunday at the age of 87.

Filmed in 2008, Harry returns to the scene of the 1958 Munich Air disaster for the first time and is reunited with people whose lives he saved.

The programme starts at 20:35 GMT with 30 days on the iPlayer post transmission.

Gregg bravely rescued team-mates and other passengers following the plane crash in which 23 were killed.

When he joined United in December 1957 for £23,500 he was the world's most expensive goalkeeper and was voted the best at the following year's World Cup.

He made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963.

Former Manchester United team-mate Bobby Charlton, who was among the people rescued by Gregg from the wreckage at Munich, led the many tributes to Coleraine man.