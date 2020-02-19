Jamie Hamilton: Hamilton Accies defender wins red card appeal
Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton has avoided a three-game after his weekend red card at Tynecastle was rescinded on appeal.
Hamilton was sent off for handball in a first-half challenge with Hearts striker Liam Boyce that was deemed to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.
The visitors were 2-0 up at the time, but drew the match 2-2.
It was the 17-year-old's third red card this season and he faced a three-match ban if the club's appeal had failed.
The draw at Tynecastle kept Accies a point clear of bottom club Hearts in the Scottish Premiership relegation battle.